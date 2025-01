Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The body was reported to police at about 7 a.m.

Santa Barbara Police and Harbor Patrol officers responded and determined that the man was, in fact, deceased.

Police say he appears to be in his 30s-40s.

While they say there are no signs of foul play, the cause of death is under investigation.