Body of man reported missing found in Pismo Beach

A man’s body was found on the beach in Pismo Beach last week.

Pismo Beach police say the call came in at around 3:49 p.m. Friday.

Detectives along with a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s coroner investigator responded after officers had confirmed the discovery.

Police say the man matched the description of a person who was reported missing earlier that day.

The man’s name is not being released at this time and police say there are no obvious signs indicating criminal activity.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation.