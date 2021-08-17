Body of missing Lompoc man found along Highway 101

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing Lompoc man was found on Sunday, Aug. 15, off Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

John Mario Fuegos' wife reported him missing on May 28 after he failed to return home from a motorcycle trip.

In early June, sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers searched on the ground and in the air for any sign of Fuegos or his motorcycle, checking multiple highways in the southern Santa Barbara County area, but did not find anything.

Sheriff's officials say CHP officers were conducting a traffic collision investigation along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 on Sunday when they found Fuegos' body and his motorcycle in the bushes.

Sheriff's officials have notified Fuegos' family of his death.

The CHP is investigating the fatal motorcycle crash.