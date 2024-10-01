Body of missing Santa Maria man found in Idaho

Sheriff's officials in Idaho have identified a body found last week as a Santa Maria man who went missing back in June.

Edgar Vera Aquino, 29, was reported missing on June 9 in a remote area of Fremont County, Idaho, about two hours west of Yellowstone National Park.

According to his former employer, Aquino was helping him move some of his belongings to Montana. Aquino reportedly took his eight-year-old daughter with him and the two stopped at Yellowstone.

Sheriff's officials say sometime late on June 8 or early on June 9, Aquino disappeared in the Red Road area of Fremont County. His daughter was found alone but safe.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office searched the area on foot with dogs and by helicopter but was unable to find him.

Last week, sheriff's officials announced that human remains were found in a remote area of the desert northwest of St. Anthony on September 22. The coroner's office has since confirmed the remains are that of Aquino. His cause of death is still undetermined.