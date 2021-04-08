Body recovered from ocean off Pismo Beach

A body was found floating in the water off Pismo State Beach early on Wednesday morning.

According to California State Parks, rangers were notified of the body at about 3:30 a.m.

It was reportedly floating in the water north of the Grand Ave. park entrance.

State Parks says the San Luis Obispo County Coroner was contacted to take over the death investigation and the body was recovered by about 5:30 a.m.

Sheriff's officials say, at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Identification is pending notification of the person's next of kin.