Bomb squad called to San Luis Obispo Airport

An unknown device was found at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport late Sunday night.

First reported at around 11:20 p.m., the device was found by airport security in a bathroom. According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff, only airport staff were in the building at the time and were asked to leave temporarily.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to determine was the device was. Initial scanner reports from dispatchers however describe the item as looking like "live mortar rounds."

Watch Commander Sergeant Sandra Arauza said the item is not a threat, but there is still a detective on-site looking into what happened.

The airport has since returned to normal business, so travelers and staff are allowed back inside. No incoming or outgoing flights have been impacted so far.