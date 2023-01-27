Bonita Elementary students receive new books to take home

Students at Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria each received four brand new books this week to build their home libraries.

Thanks to community donations, SESLOC, and KSBY staff member contributions, students from Bonita Elementary, Oceano Elementary, Lillian Larsen Elementary, and Arellanes Elementary received new books.

Bonita Elementary School principal Shandee Bayne said students have been eager for this year's book distribution.

“The kids have remembered it all year. They’ve been asking for when they get to come and 'buy' their books again,“ said Bayne.

First grader Daisy Medrano has already experienced one past campaign. This year, she explained why she now wants to be a librarian when she grows up.

“It’s because some people can’t buy stuff. I want to give people books so they can learn reading,” said Medrano.

More than $37,000 was raised in the book campaign last September. With just $5 a book, and four books per student, the rest of the books will be new for the school libraries.

If you missed out on last year's book campaign, KSBY will be holding another campaign this September.