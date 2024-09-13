Bonzai, our Pet of the Week is bringing Aloha energy to Woods Humane Society

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is nearly two year old Bonzai's turn!

He was brought to Woods Humane Society just a few weeks ago after traveling all the way from Maui where the Humane Society did not have space for him.

He loves adventures, making new doggie friends and exploring new places but can also embrace island time and show off his laid back side.

Head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma avenue from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to meet bonzai!

Full details on Bonzai and Woods Humane Society can be found here!