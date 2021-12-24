Boogie boarder killed by shark in water off Morro Bay

A man who was boogie boarding off Morro Bay City Beach died Friday morning after he was bitten by a shark.

It happened at about 10:40 a.m. in an area of the beach known as "The Pit," off the end of Atascadero Rd.

Morro Bay Harbor officials say signs have been posted warning beachgoers of the fatal attack and people will not be allowed in the water for the next 24 hours.

According to first responders, the bite appeared to be from a Great white shark, but that has not been confirmed.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.