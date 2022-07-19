Book-themed chair raffle to benefit Santa Maria Public Library

For all of you book worms out there, the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library is hosting its annual painted chair raffle.

These are not your average chairs -- they're decorated in the spirit of a particular book.

The fundraiser is hosted every year with the money going back to the library to help purchase more books and movies as well as support the summer reading program and events for kids.

"We can write a nice check to give to the library and they get to determine where their needs are," said Jeni Newell, Friends of the Library First Vice-President.

This year's chairs include a Bridgerton-themed chair, a Beauty and the Beast-themed chair, and many more. You can check them out on the first floor of the Santa Maria Town Center Mall near Macy's daily from noon until 6 p.m.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets.

The drawing is on July 29 and is expected to bring in $10,000 for the Santa Maria Public Library.