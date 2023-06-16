Boot Barn opening San Luis Obispo location

Boot Barn is expanding and opening a new location in San Luis Obispo.

Construction is currently underway in the SLO Promenade off Madonna Road at the old Crushed Grape and Dollar Tree locations.

KSBY

No opening date has been given for the new location but a sign up outside Crushed Grape says it’s “coming soon” and hiring is underway.

Crushed Grape closed May 30 after 36 years in business. The Dollar Tree closed in 2021 but a location on Broad Street remains open.

Boot Barn sells a variety of western wear like boots and clothing and has multiple locations nationwide. Locally there are stores in Lompoc, Santa Maria and Paso Robles.