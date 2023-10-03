Both north and southbound rest stops near Camp Roberts now open to Hwy 101 travelers

The northbound Highway 101 Camp Roberts Safety Roadside Rest Area reopened to the public on Monday.

The rest area has been closed since November 2021 for renovations that include a complete replacement of the wastewater treatment system, upgrades to the electrical system, new landscaping, and the addition of shade shelters to the picnic tables.

The southbound Camp Roberts Safety Roadside Rest Area was also closed but reopened on August 22.

The renovations at both rest areas took longer than expected because of delays in the availability of certain materials, according to Caltrans.

The Electric Vehicle Charge Stations at the two rest areas will reportedly remain offline pending delivery and installation of a new cell signal power module.

