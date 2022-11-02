Boy, 6, killed in Hwy 101 crash near Gaviota

A young boy was killed in a crash near Gaviota Tuesday night that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the area for around five hours.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Gaviota State Beach Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports it was raining at the time and the road was wet when the 31-year-old driver lost traction with the road causing him to lose control of the Nissan Pathfinder he was driving.

The vehicle then went over a steep ravine that runs between both sides of the highway, struck a large boulder and overturned, officers say.

A 6-year-old boy, 2-year-old boy and 31-year-old woman were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers say the 6-year-old was pronounced dead once he arrived.

The driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation but CHP says drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors at this time.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Buellton CHP at (805) 688-5551.

