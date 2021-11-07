Watch
Boys & Girls Club in Santa Maria offering "kids only" vaccine clinics

Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 18:24:43-05

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 10, The Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast will be offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for youth ages 5-12 in Santa Maria.

Albertsons Pharmacy staff will be at the Santa Maria Clubhouse at 901 N. Railroad Avenue every Wednesday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through January.

Any child is welcome and no insurance fee is required. The Club says they hope this resource will alleviate some of the overwhelming numbers of appointments being made at doctors offices and also also provide families with an important healthcare opportunity.

Families interested are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time for their vaccine on the Boys & Girls Club website. Required consent forms can be filled out online or in person.

