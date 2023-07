A brand-new exhibit is now up and running at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.

Anila Quayyum is recognized globally for her installations by using light, shadow, and pattern. Quayyum emphasizes inclusivity in her work by creating spaces where all are welcome regardless of cultural, racial, economic, and/or social differences.

You can see this exhibit until October 29th.