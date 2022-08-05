Watch Now
Breast milk donor drive on Friday, August 5th at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Posted at 8:46 PM, Aug 04, 2022
There will be a breast milk donor drive tomorrow at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

This takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center's NICU is in need of mother donors who may have an oversupply of milk or are able to donate.

The donated breast milk will go to nourish pre-mature critically ill infants.

"It is a huge benefit as well as a very nice gift that another mom can give to another mom as well as the child," said Natalie Dodson, a lactation specialist at Sierra Vista.

This drive comes after the start of world breastfeeding week which ends on Sunday, August 7th.

