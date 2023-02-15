Brendan Fraser honored with American Riviera Award at SBIFF

American Actor Brendan Fraser was recognized by the Santa Barbara Film Festival Tuesday night.

Fraser was recognized with the American Riviera Award, for his contributions to American Cinema and specifically his performance in The Whale.

Fraser is nominated for an academy award for his performance in the 2022 film and is one of the favorites to win.

“I really like Brendan Fraser and I thought the makeup was really quite good in (The Whale). To look like and act like a man with 650 pounds was difficult to do I would say,” said Jerry Headley, who volunteered for SBIFF with his wife Judy.

“I think he’s probably going to get the Oscar,” said Judy.

Fraser was presented the award by actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

He then took part in a Q&A, moderated by awards critic Pete Hammond.