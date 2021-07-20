Bret Michaels concert at Mid-State Fair canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The Bret Michaels concert scheduled for the first night of the California Mid-State Fair has been canceled.

According to fair officials, members of the Bret Michaels' touring entourage may have been exposed to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, have decided to cancel the show.

Fair officials say they will immediately begin the process of refunding all Bret Michaels concert ticket holders.

Interim Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez says they hope to reschedule the concert for 2022.

The California Mid-State Fair is still scheduled to open on July 21 and will run through August 1.

Admission tickets as well as tickets for the other scheduled concerts can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.