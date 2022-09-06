Bridge demolition is next step in Hwy 135 project

The northbound bridge along Hwy 101 in Los Alamos interchange is set to be demolished starting Tuesday, Caltrans officials say.

The demolition is the latest step in the project to reconstruct bridges along the highway at the Hwy 135 interchange.

Hwy 135 will be fully closed from Bell/Main St. to San Antonio Blvd. from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers along Hwy 101 will continue to be diverted onto the newly constructed bridge in the center median. The traffic switch will be in place till the end of the year.

Officials say a temporary shuttle is in place to offer rides from the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

Caltrans says the southbound Hwy 101 on and off ramps will remain open, and the northbound on and off ramps at Hwy 135 will remain open for those driving to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Ln.

Hwy 135 will also be fully closed overnight periodically while the project continues, though officials say delays should not be longer than 15 minutes.