Bridge over Huasna River set for repairs this month

2301-BR1 Press Release Photo.JPEG
County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works
The bridge on Arroyo Grande Huasna Road at the Huasna River will be closed for repairs.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 13:46:52-04

San Luis Obispo County Public Works will temporarily close Arroyo Grande Huasna Road for repair work this month.

The affected area is approximately 2.5 miles east of the intersection with Huasna Townsite Road.

The bridge on Arroyo Grande Huasna Road at the Huasna River will be closed to all vehicle use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November 27 to November 30.

The bridge will be open outside of the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. working hours during the repair work.

A recent bridge inspection found potential structural deficiencies, which require repairs to the bridge, according to Public Works.


