Starting Monday morning, drivers who take Highway 101 Northbound may be impacted by a road closure in Santa Margarita.

The county of San Luis Obispo Department Public Works will be conducting bridge repair work on Tassajara Creek Rd., just west of the highway.

This work will temporarily close the road to motorists from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The bridge on Tassajara Creek Rd. will be closed to all vehicular use during this time.

Repair work is expected to wrap up by Wednesday, December 4th.