Bridge repairs to close section of Huasna Townsite Rd.

A portion of Huasna Townsite Rd., including the bridge over the Huasna River, will be closed for repairs near the end of August.

The work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 23 to 26.

The bridge, about three miles south of Huasna Rd., will be completely closed to traffic during that time. Before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m. the bridge will be open with weight restrictions.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works says crews will be repairing the bridge for potential structural deficiencies noted during a Caltrans inspection.

No vehicles over 3 tons will be able to cross the bridge until repairs are finished.