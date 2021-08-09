Watch
Bridge repairs to close section of Huasna Townsite Rd.

San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works
The repairs will address potential structural deficiencies noted by Caltrans.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:05:37-04

A portion of Huasna Townsite Rd., including the bridge over the Huasna River, will be closed for repairs near the end of August.

The work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 23 to 26.

The bridge, about three miles south of Huasna Rd., will be completely closed to traffic during that time. Before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m. the bridge will be open with weight restrictions.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works says crews will be repairing the bridge for potential structural deficiencies noted during a Caltrans inspection.

No vehicles over 3 tons will be able to cross the bridge until repairs are finished.

