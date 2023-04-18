Bridge work on SR 154 in Santa Barbara postponed due to cold overnight temperature

Bridge work on SR 154 from SR 192 to Calle Real has been postponed due to cold overnight temperatures, Caltrans officials said.

The project to retrofit the Bridges at the La Colina and Primavera Undercrossings on SR 154 was originally scheduled to begin Monday.

Construction work on the bridge decks has been pushed back to April 24. Drivers can expect a full closure of SR 154 from SR 192 to Calle Real from Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27, during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The same location will be closed again the following week from May 1 through May 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. for roadway paving.

Caltrans officials said electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise drivers of the road closure.