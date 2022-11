Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say there is no threat to Carpinteria Middle School after a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a trespasser was reported on campus at about 9:20 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown while deputies responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect fled before deputies arrived but they were able to track the suspect to a location off campus.

The lockdown was lifted by 10 a.m.