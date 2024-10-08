Brief lockdown at Santa Rosa Elementary in Atascadero on Tuesday

Santa Rosa Elementary School in Atascadero was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, a student said they saw someone with a rifle near the school's fence line.

Police responded and placed the school in lockdown.

After speaking with the child and searching the perimeter, officers determined there was no immediate threat and the lockdown was lifted after about 15 minutes. The school remained under a shelter-in-place order for another 15 minutes while police wrapped up their investigation and the school was then returned to normal operations.

Police say the student initially told others that they saw someone pointing a rifle but later said it was someone transferring a weapon from a vehicle to a house. Police say nobody was home at the houses they checked on and the child couldn't give an exact location.