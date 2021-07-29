"Bring your pencil" Goleta City Hall says ahead of districting

The City of Goleta is asking community members to join them for a meeting on Monday as they move to divide the city into four districts.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Goleta City Hall at 130 Cremona Dr.

The meeting will explain the district election process, and attendees can offer feedback on where to draw district boundaries. Online tools and paper maps will be available, and the city encourages the community to bring a pencil or laptop to participate.

Since Goleta was incorporated as a city in 2002, elections have been held at large, where the councilmembers are chosen by all city voters.

In November 2022, the city will move to District Elections. Goleta will be divided into four geographic districts, and each district will elect one councilmember.

The city says that the mayor will continue to be elected at large.

More information and the mapping tools are available on the city's website.

The city is requiring that attendees wear face coverings.