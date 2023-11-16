Broadway actress visits Central Coast high school performers ahead of 'Little Shop of Horrors' performance

High school students in Santa Maria had a special visitor today as they prepared for an upcoming performance on Thursday.

Kerry Butler, an American actress best known for her work in performances on Broadway, visited and worked alongside students from high schools in the Santa Maria area before their "Little Shop of Horrors" play tomorrow at Pioneer Valley High School.

Butler will actually be performing alongside the students in the play at the school's performing arts center. The performance begins at 7 p.m.

"To embrace the things that they're probably embarrassed about," Butler said of the advice she was giving the young aspiring actors and actresses. "Like we're all going through that awkward high school stage, but those are things that are your special sauce and make you stand out."

"Little Shop of Horrors" is a science-fiction musical comedy about a nerdy florist who finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed, according to the IMDB page detailing the 1986 film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.

Students from Pioneer Valley, Righetti, and Santa Maria high schools will be participating.

Butler said she also wanted the students to walk away thinking that anything is possible and to follow their dreams.

Ticket prices and additional information can be found here.