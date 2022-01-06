Broadway resurfacing project begins in Santa Maria

A project to resurface six miles of Broadway, also known as State Route 135, in Santa Maria is getting underway.

The project will take place from the Highway 101 interchange to Lakeview Road.

Caltrans says travelers should expect weekly lane closures in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning. Adjacent streets may also be closed overnight and during the day with traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, according to Caltrans.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer.