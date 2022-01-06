Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Broadway resurfacing project begins in Santa Maria

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Six miles of Broadway in Santa Maria will be resurfaced.
broadway needs resurfacing.JPG
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 19:58:52-05

A project to resurface six miles of Broadway, also known as State Route 135, in Santa Maria is getting underway.

The project will take place from the Highway 101 interchange to Lakeview Road.

Caltrans says travelers should expect weekly lane closures in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning. Adjacent streets may also be closed overnight and during the day with traffic control from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, according to Caltrans.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png