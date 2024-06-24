Broken sewage main in Morro Bay causes sewage leak into Morro Bay Harbor

A broken sewage main at The Inn at Morro Bay caused sewage to flow onto the property and into a storm drain.

An estimated 7,600 gallons of sewage were released into the Morro Bay Harbor. The release has since been mitigated.

While there is no public beach access at the source, locations north and south have been posted with advisory signs. The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department strongly recommends that the public avoids ocean water contact as there may be serious increase in risk for certain illnesses.

The beach closures will remain in effect until bacteriological levels in ocean water samples taken by the Environmental Health Services return to normal state standards.