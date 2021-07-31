Broken tree branch hits power lines causing brush fire, hundreds without power in Paso Robles

CAL FIRE SLO firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire in Paso Robles Friday.
The fire broke out at around 7:00 p.m. in a riverbed near the 5100 block of Estrella Road.
Fire officials say a tree branch broke and hit nearby power lines, sparking the fire.
The fire burned about 1/2 an acre before firefighters were able to stop forward progress.
According to PG&E, 340 customers in the surrounding area are experiencing power outages. PG&E says they expect power to be fully restored by 11:00 p.m.
VEGETATION FIRE: #Firefighters are at scene of a half acre fire in a riverbed near the 5100 Block of Estrella Rd near #PasoRobles. Forward progress has been stopped. A tree broke and fell into the power lines. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/wHk2i5ks6b— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 31, 2021