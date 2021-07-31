Broken tree branch hits power lines causing brush fire, hundreds without power in Paso Robles

CAL FIRE SLO firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire in Paso Robles Friday.

The fire broke out at around 7:00 p.m. in a riverbed near the 5100 block of Estrella Road.

Fire officials say a tree branch broke and hit nearby power lines, sparking the fire.

The fire burned about 1/2 an acre before firefighters were able to stop forward progress.

According to PG&E, 340 customers in the surrounding area are experiencing power outages. PG&E says they expect power to be fully restored by 11:00 p.m.