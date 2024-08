A broken water line prompted the closure of Monterey Street between Osos and Santa Rosa streets in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

Crews had to dig up part of the roadway to reach the two-inch water line and replace it.

No one in the area was left without water due to the break, as the line was reportedly used for landscaping.

The road is expected to remain closed until approximately 8 p.m. so crews can complete their work and patch up the street.