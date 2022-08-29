Brooks Burgers opens its doors at SLO Public Market

There is a new addition to San Luis Obispo's burger scene.

California restaurant Brooks Burgers unveiled its second location on the Central Coast on Monday with a grand opening at the SLO Public Market.

The restaurant's menu features chicken and tri-tip sandwiches, salads, beer and, of course, burgers.

"I look forward to entertaining and making people smile in our new place," said owner and operator of Brooks Burgers, Marshall Williams.

Williams says he hopes to bring live music, dancing and other fun events to the restaurant's newest location.

Brooks Burgers is now open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant's other Central Coast location can be found in Pismo Beach off the 200 block of Five Cities Drive.