Firefighters are responding to the scene of a brush fire off of northbound Highway 101 on Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo.

The forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Traffic may be affected in the area. Officials ask drivers to drive with caution.

Officials said the fire was about an acre and burned through grass/brush.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.