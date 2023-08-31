UPDATE: Brush fire near Buellton is contained

UPDATE: Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire was contained at 3:41 p.m.

Air tankers have been released.

Fire crews will remain on scene to mop-up.

Officials are asking people to still use caution while driving through the area.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to a roadside fire along Highway 101.

The fire broke out at about 3:08 p.m. along Highway 101 southbound near the Highway 154 off-ramp.

Fire crews are making their way to the scene and working to stop the fire's progress.

Drivers in the area are advised to take caution and avoid this route if possible.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene. This developing story will be updated when new information becomes available.