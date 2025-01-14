Brush fire breaks out in Ventura riverbed

A vegetation fire is burning in a Ventura-area riverbed, fire officials announced Monday evening.

The Auto fire began around 7 p.m. in the Santa Clara River. Fire officials in their latest update said it has burned about 5 acres.

Officials have instituted an evacuation order for an area immediately surrounding the fire. It's unclear how many residents are affected.

#autoincident; #VCFD along with Ventura City Fire and Oxnard Fire Are on scene of a brush fire in the river bottom off North Ventura Blvd in Ventura. The fire is currently at 5 acres in medium fuels with a moderate rate of spread. Approximately 75 firefighters are on scene… pic.twitter.com/9Lj7GZzh1r — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 14, 2025

The fire is burning between South Victoria Avenue and Highway 101, alongside Buenaventura Golf Course.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.