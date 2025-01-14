Watch Now
Brush fire breaks out in Ventura riverbed

The fire started around 7 p.m. in the Santa Clara River.
Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Office
Auto Fire, Ventura, January 2025.png
A vegetation fire is burning in a Ventura-area riverbed, fire officials announced Monday evening.

The Auto fire began around 7 p.m. in the Santa Clara River. Fire officials in their latest update said it has burned about 5 acres.

Officials have instituted an evacuation order for an area immediately surrounding the fire. It's unclear how many residents are affected.

The fire is burning between South Victoria Avenue and Highway 101, alongside Buenaventura Golf Course.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

