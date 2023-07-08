Brush fire extinguished in Buellton, several structures were threatened

A small vegetation fire broke out south of Highway 246 in Buellton on Friday at approximately 3:53 p.m., an official with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced on Twitter.

Forward progress was stopped at approximately 4:30 p.m. Scott Safechuck said in a tweet, who is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. No structures were damaged.

Several structures were threatened as the flames, estimated at 2 to 4 feet in length, moved at a moderate rate of spread.

The cause is still under investigation, Safechuck told KSBY. The total acreage burned is still being determined as well, he said.

The fire appears to have broken out in an undeveloped area just north of the Santa Ynez River, according to images provided by the department and satellite imagery available on Google Maps. Santa Ynez Storage was on the blaze’s east flank, Coastal Vineyard Care Associates on the west flank, and O’Reilly Auto Parts to the north, among other businesses and structures.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter, whose water drops were directed by ground personnel, joined multiple engines in extinguishing the blaze. Hand crews are continuing to assist, Safechuck said.