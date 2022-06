Cal Fire SLO confirmed a vegetation fire broke out on Highway 41 and Toro Creek Road in Atascadero.

First reports of a brush fire came in around 7 PM.

Cal Fire SLO SAID units are working to control the blaze.

California Highway Patrol is assisting the city of Atascadero with a road closure on northbound Highway 41 near Toro Creek.

No word on other road closures within city limits.

This is a developing story.