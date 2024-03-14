Brush goats, interact with other zoo animals with Santa Barbara Zoo's animal encounters

The Santa Barbara Zoo has a new animal encounter for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Zoo officials say their barnyard recently welcomed mini Nubian and dwarf Nigerian goats.

Zoo guests are invited to get up close and personal with them through a goat-brushing experience.

Zoo officials say this experience is the newest of the Zoo’s many immersive and educational experiences designed to foster a deeper connection between guests and the natural world, as visitors interact with animals.

The goat brushing experience is open to the public free of charge on Saturdays and Sundays, with sessions available from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

“It's a fantastic way for guests to connect with these adorable animals, learn about their care, and understand the importance of all creatures in our ecosystem. Our animal encounter experiences are not just about fun; they’re educational journeys that highlight the significance of conservation and animal welfare," shared Rachel Ritchason, the Director of Animal Care at Santa Barbara Zoo.

In addition to the goat brushing experience, zoo officials say there are a variety of other animal encounters and experiences that allow visitors to enjoy a unique, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the animals

Visitors can feed a penguin, get eye-to-eye with the giraffes, go behind the scenes to watch keepers train Amur leopards, lions and more.

To learn more about these opportunities, click here.