Budget-friendly spring break Staycation ideas on the Central Coast

Spring break has arrived for some local schools, and while it’s an exciting time for children, it can be stressful for parents considering travel costs are up 26% this year, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, who says you need to leave the Central Coast for a memorable vacation? From beach days to hidden camping spots, there are plenty of local adventures to fit any budget.

For some families, traveling can feel more overwhelming than relaxing. Sarah Maggelet, owner of Templeton Vacation Rentals, encourages parents to embrace the idea of a staycation.

"There’s a lot of pressure when it comes to being a parent these days," she said. “I just heard someone say, ‘Sometimes, a vacation is just more stress in a different location'.”

Instead of hopping on a plane, Maggelet suggests exploring unique experiences right in the community, such as horseback riding in Cambria, driving on the sand at the Oceano Dunes or discovering hidden trails along the coast.

One secret for an affordable getaway is Santa Margarita Lake. Supervising Park Ranger Tim Faes says many families return year after year to enjoy the peaceful setting, great fishing and scenic campsites.

"We recently had 3,000 pounds of trout planted, so it’s well stocked," he said.

One of the most unique experiences is spending the night at one of the lake’s boat-in campsites. For $30 per night, plus a $10 reservation fee, families can enjoy a secluded escape surrounded by nature. The lake also offers hiking, boat rentals and picnic areas for a fun-filled day without spending too much.

"It’s amazing. People travel far for these kinds of experiences, but there’s so much to do right here, especially if you’re on a budget," Faes said.

Beyond camping, the Central Coast is full of low-cost adventures. Beach days, farmers' markets and hiking trails offer free or inexpensive ways to soak up the spring sunshine. Santa Margarita also offers zip lining for thrill-seekers and wine tasting for adults.

No matter the activity, Maggelet said the key is keeping it stress-free. "Just do what works for your family and what fits your budget," she said. "Keeping things relaxed for parents is still going to mean that much more to the kids."

Here are some more ideas sent in by local moms!

At-Home Activities:



Backyard camping with tents and s’mores

Learning to make sourdough bagels or other fun kitchen projects

Organizing a neighborhood scavenger hunt

Outdoor Adventures:

Biking on the Bob Jones Trail followed by a picnic and kite flying

Visiting a never-before-seen beach or local park for a BBQ

Exploring hiking trails in Cambria (Forest Loop, Ridge, Bluff and Arch Loop)

Camping at Santa Margarita Lake or another local spot

Horseback riding

Day Trips & Getaways:

Riding the train to Santa Barbara (WIC families get a discount at the zoo)

Exploring Solvang and Santa Ynez, including:

Botanical Garden Ostrichland Folded Hills Farm Sunny Fields Park Horse-drawn trolley rides Sampling treats from local bakeries



Museums & Educational Outings:

Visiting local children’s museums in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria or Santa Barbara

Checking out the Santa Barbara Zoo, Atascadero Zoo, or Avila Beach Aquarium

Touring Hearst Castle or the Cambria Lighthouse

Stepladder Creamery farm tours

Discovering new books and activities at the local library

Food & Fun Experiences:

Taste of SLO Walking Food Tour

Checking out local food markets and musicals

Visiting a never-before-tried restaurant

Treating the family to ice cream and candy shops in Cambria

Pottery lessons for kids at The Pottery

Arts classes at Marea Art Studio

For even more ideas, check out Highway 1 Road Trip.

And in the Lompoc area, Explore Lompoc put out a 2025 spring guide. You can check that out here.