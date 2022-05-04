Buellton Brew Fest to celebrate 10 years of festivities

Beer lovers can enjoy a variety of craft beers and activities at the Buellton Brew Fest this Saturday.

The 10th annual beer festival will feature more than 55 breweries, wineries and spirits, along with live entertainment, food trucks and lawn games.

In addition to beer, guests will also be able to enjoy seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wine and spirits.

Lawn games such as mega-sized beer pong and cornhole will also be available to guests.

The Buellton Brew Fest will be located at River View Park on Saturday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

General Admission is $50 and begins at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be VIP admission available for $60. It will allow access into the event an hour earlier and offers samples from specialized beers that will not be available during the general admission session.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $55 general admission, but there will be no VIP sales at the door.

For more information on the Buellton Brew Fest and tickets, visit https://www.buelltonbrewfest.com [t.nylas.com].

