Buellton Community Garden to hold unveiling this Saturday

A group of residents from Buellton and Cal Poly have chosen to revamp a vacant lot in the Santa Ynez Valley community.

In order to help beatify this area, the group had to go to the City of Buellton to ask if they could use the lot as a community garden.

This proposal was approved back in the summer of 2023.

The idea behind this project was to create an opportunity for people or businesses to purchase a bed for growing crops of their choice to take home or serve in their business.

"We're really trying to encourage people in this area to come in this garden and register and help us turn this into a space that everybody wants to be at," said Steven Craig, the Associate Chief Operating Officer of the Buellton Community Garden.

After a little more than a year of work, the lot turned garden is now ready to be opened to the public.

The unveiling will take place this Saturday at 9 a.m., at the corner of Central Ave. and 2nd St.

There are 46 raised beds with a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Each bed is assigned to each particular person who leases the bed starting in 2025.

The prices for the leases are as follows:



$85 for a large bed/year

$45 a small bed/year

It's worth adding that there will be basic gardening classes with Oak Valley Elementary School's Boys and Girls Club starting next Spring.