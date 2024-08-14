Buellton Library shuts down to relocate, plans to reopen by end of year

The Buellton Library is shutting down its Highway 246 location on Aug. 14.

This announcement was made five days prior on Aug. 9.

Library officials say they have plans to reopen at a different location by the end of 2024.

Their new facility will be located at the Historic Willemsem Property on Dairyland Road.

The building they have been using previously will be converted into a Senior Center.

Construction for that project needs to begin, and due to delays at the Willemsem property, the library has been put in a position where they have no choice but to close shop—this is according to a Facebook post on the library's account.

Library officials apologize for closing on such late notice.

Regulars at the Buellton library told KSBY that they think the relocation will ultimately be a good thing for the community.

"It's going to be really incredible," said Buellton resident Shelley Silva when asked about the move.

During the closure, officials with the Buellton Library recommend turning to the Solvang and Goleta Libraries for service.