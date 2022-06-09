Buellton liquor store robbed, workers say

A robbery investigation was reportedly underway in Buellton Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was on scene at Houston’s Liquors on the 400 block of Avenue of the Flags.

An employee told KSBY that a man had gotten away with some cash.

Deputies at the scene were not commenting.

Earlier in the day, Lompoc police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:15 p.m. on the 700 block of North E St.

No one was injured but police say they are looking into whether the incidents are connected.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

