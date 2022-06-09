Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buellton liquor store robbed, workers say

Buellton liquor store.JPG
KSBY
Buellton liquor store.JPG
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 21:29:17-04

A robbery investigation was reportedly underway in Buellton Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was on scene at Houston’s Liquors on the 400 block of Avenue of the Flags.

An employee told KSBY that a man had gotten away with some cash.

Deputies at the scene were not commenting.

Earlier in the day, Lompoc police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:15 p.m. on the 700 block of North E St.

No one was injured but police say they are looking into whether the incidents are connected.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png