The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the look out for an assault suspect with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said the suspect is described as a male weather a black and blue 'Thrasher" t-shirt and black jeans wearing a black backpack with roses on the straps.

If you see the man, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

Authorities say do not make contact with him if you see him.