Buellton Wine & Chili Festival happening this Sunday

The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival returns this weekend.

The festival takes place from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, at the Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton.

Attendees will be able to sample locally-made chili entered in the annual Chili Cook-Off, plus more than 30 wines, craft beers, ciders, and spirits.

Tickets include chili tastings, a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, beer and spirit tastings, and live entertainment. Tickets are available online prior to the event and at the door for $65 for those 21 and over and $30 for those under 21.

Transportation to and from the event is available for $25. The Brew Bus will pick up attendees in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Goleta, and Santa Barbara. Bus tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com.