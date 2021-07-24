Buellton winery raises money for mental health

On Saturday, Alma Rosa Winery near Buellton hosted its annual Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction fundraiser.

This 4.5 mile walk aims to raise money for mental health awareness, with funds benefitting One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

Last year, the charity event was successful despite being virtual, with the winery raising over $140,000 for the two charity partners.

Debra Eagle, the general manager at Alma Rosa Winery, say this year's walk raised even more.

Cindy Dyar, the operations director for One Mind, described the event as wonderful.

"10,000 steps later, up and down, through beautiful hills," Dyar said, "to support the cause and walk on a beautiful day was so fun."

Saturday's fundraiser was held in person at the winery's estate, featuring tastings and a Q&A with mental health representatives.

Organizers said that about 160 people participated in the walk, which took them across the winery's estate.

Registration for the event included a donation fee of $50 per person.