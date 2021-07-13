Buellton winery to host fundraiser for local mental health services

Alma Rosa Winery in Buellton is hosting its second annual fundraiser to support mental health services.

"Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" is a 4.5-mile walk through the Alma Rosa Vineyard scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Registration is $50.

Money raised during the event will benefit One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara.

The winery's owners, Bob and Barb Zorich, will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $35,000 for each charity.

"I'm very happy that the owners of Alma Rosa Winery are as concerned about mental health as I am and we think it's a pervasive issue, particularly depression and anxiety among many of us today, and I'm just so thrilled that they are so generous, so willing to put their money towards this effort," said Debra Eagle, Alma Rosa Winery General Manager.

