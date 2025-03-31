Buellton woman arrested for attempted murder

A Buellton woman was arrested on charges of attempted murder early Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) reports.

Just before 2 a.m., the agency says a deputy discovered a male subject in the roadway at the intersection of Highway 246 and Valley Station Drive.

As the deputy was trying to usher the subject away from the roadway, authorities say he saw that the man had several stab wounds and lacerations to the shoulder, hip, chest, back, and hand.

The victim reportedly told deputies that his girlfriend had stabbed him and that she was inside a nearby residence on the 200 block of Valley Station Drive.

According to SBCSO, deputies were helping the victim control his bleeding when the suspect— who was identified as 40-year-old Lydia Alicia Gonzales— stepped outside of the residence and started throwing cans of beer at them.

Officials say Gonzales was quickly taken into custody and was safely restrained despite being extremely combative.

Gonzales was reportedly booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felonies including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.

She is being held on $1 million bail, according to SBCSO.

Authorities add that the victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition.