Buellton’s community art project is now up on the Avenue of Flags

The Buellton community can now visit the completion of a large-scale community arts project: “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.”

The banners are now on display along the Avenue of Flags in Buellton. This is presented by Buellton’s Arts and Culture Committee through the Buellton City Council.

Committee members say they received incredible art submissions and would like to thank all of the artists. In the end, they were able to combine the works of 36 community artists ages five to 75 to create the 14 designs the community will find on the banners along the Avenue of the Flags.

Each month this year the city of Buellton will be featuring a different design and showcasing community artists.

To see all of the featured artists, and the original art, and learn more, please go to Buellton.Art.