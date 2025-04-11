Buffy isn't slaying vampires but she is waiting for a forever home

Every week we feature an available animal, this week it is Buffy's turn in the spotlight!

This is Buffy, she is a four-year-old German Shepherd mix who is looking for her forever home!

This 75-pound love bug has both a silly and a serious side; plus, she is easy on a leash and loves to cuddle. She came to Woods Humane Society in January from a Los Angeles shelter impacted by the fires. She made it out safely but has been waiting for a home ever since.

Come visit her from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Full details on Buffy or any of the other available animals at Woods Humane Society can be found here!